Robert W. Valentine, a longtime resident of Bristol, Pa., beloved child of Almighty God, husband, dad, son, uncle, friend, co-worker, brother-in-law, neighbor, and pet parent, died Thursday, May 2, 2019. Bob's spirit went to be with his Lord and Savior Christ Jesus.
Bob Valentine is well known for telling many souls of Almighty God's simple plan of Salvation through Christ Jesus. Bob will always be remembered for sharing the gospel and for being a hard working, dedicated family man. If he met a stranger they parted ways as friends.
Robert Valentine was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ellen, his parents, John and Anna, and his brother, John.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Smith (Tim); sister, Ruth Ann; brother, Paul Daniel (Star); and many other beloved family and friends.
Bob and Ellen will be missed every day.
"Jesus said unto him, I AM the Way, the Truth, and the Life: no man cometh unto the Father but by me." ~ John 14:16
Whosoever calls upon the Name of The Lord shall be saved." ~Romans 10:13 "And their sins and iniquities I will remember no more." ~ Hebrews 10:17
Pray with us: Christ Jesus save me.
Please pray for Bob's family and friends.
A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Rosedale Memorial Park, 850 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, (215) 357-0308. ARTIFICIAL flower arrangements are being received at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007, (215) 788-6612. After the service the artificial flowers will be donated to bless Bob's church family. Or a donation in memory of Robert Valentine, would be a blessing, and may be made online to: Trinity Broadcasting Network (tbn.org); (stjude.org); or to the humanesociety.com.
May we all love Almighty God and "our neighbor" enough to let them know that:
"Almighty God has free gift, for YOU, of eternal life. Let's pray together, right now, so that you will receive that gift by saying Almighty God save me..."
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019