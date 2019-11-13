|
|
Robert Weiand of Morrisville, Pa. died peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. He was 90.
Born in Coatesville, Pa., Bob was a former resident of Edgely and a longtime resident of Morrisville.
He was a graduate of Bristol High School and a retired 40-year employee of General Motors in Trenton as a Tool and Dye maker.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving in Germany. He was a life member and instructor of the NRA, a life member of the Langhorne Rod and Gun Club, and a longtime member of the Morrisville Presbyterian Church.
Bob enjoyed hunting, traveling around the United States, and he was meticulous about caring for his cars. He was an active member of the "River Rats."
He was the son of the late Robert and Kathryn Russell Weiand, husband of the late Terese "Tess" McCarthy Weiand, and brother of the late Anne M. Sterling. He is also survived by his niece, Laurie Sterling.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bob's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave., Newtown, PA 18940, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Morrisville Presbyterian Church, 771 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, Feasterville.
Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the .
To share your fondest memory, visit the funeral home's web site below.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,
Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 13, 2019