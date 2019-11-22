|
Robert Yost, co-owner and operator of the Kopper Kettle in Feasterville, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. He was 52.
Bob was the beloved husband for 25 years to Cindy Kicska Yost.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Nannette Mika Yost, the brother of the late William J. Yost Jr., and the stepson to the late JoAnne (Lacovara) and Irene "Johnine" (Karwejna) Yost.
Kettle Bob, as he was affectionately known to many, began working at the Kopper Kettle as a dishwasher when he was 14. Only taking a year away from working there, Bob learned and mastered the delicacies the Kettle had to offer and in time partnered with a colleague to purchase the establishment from the retiring proprietor. Bob spent the last 20 years of his life operating the restaurant, only taking time away for special family engagements, moments spent fishing, and airy rides on his Harley.
Bob will be greatly missed but eternally remembered by everyone who had the pleasure to have been in his life. In a final act of kindness, Bob generously gave the gift of life to multiple families through the help of the Gift of Life Organization.
In addition to his wife, Cindy, Bob is survived by his loving and devoted children, Jessica and Sonny Flood, his sister, Lisa Schultz and her husband, Rick, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Yost. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and patrons of the Kettle.
Bob's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday evening, Nov. 25, and from 10 a.m. until his memorial service at noon on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will take place privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to The Nan Foundation, P.O. Box 1647, Southampton, PA 18966.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 22, 2019