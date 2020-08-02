Roberta Claire Ryan, a loving wife, devoted mother and Nana, and a guardian angel to so many souls, was called peacefully to the next life Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the golden hour of sunrise. She was surrounded by her family.
Roberta was born in 1938 in Philadelphia. She was raised by her parents, Frank and Florence Rogozinski. In 1959, she married John Joseph Ryan and they had shared 61 years of loving marriage together.
Roberta received her Double Frill upon graduation from Philadelphia General Hospital Nursing School in 1959. Years later, while raising her two daughters, she received her Bachelor's degree from West Chester College. She touched the lives of so many souls, selflessly helping others along their journeys.
She worked as a psychiatric nurse manager at Eastern State School and Hospital while also raising her three grandchildren. She continued her nursing career, giving comfort and solace to the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament at Saint Katherine Drexel, which was across the street from where she attended grade school at Saint Charles. Roberta led by example as a strong, devoted woman with heart and energy. She gave back to so many members of the community, and there was never a job too big or small that she would not tackle.
Roberta is survived by her loving husband, forever dance partner and sweetheart of 61 years, John Joseph Ryan; her daughters and son-in-law, Roberta Kaplin, Marianne Ryan, and Fred Bowen; her grandchildren and grandchildren-in-law, Jacqueline Kurtz, Kathryn Kaplin, Patrick Kaplin, Stephen Kurtz, and Nattasuda Anusonadisai; her great-grandchildren, Casey and Brendan Kurtz; her sister, Florence Rogozinski; thousands of patients and countless dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Frankie Rogozinski, and the 37+ cats she rescued and cared for during her life.
Relatives and friends may offer condolences to her family from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, PA 19020, where a celebration of life service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private.
Instead of flowers, please direct donations to the Johns Hopkins Department of Psychiatry and/or the American Cancer Society
