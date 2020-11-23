1/
Roberta (Bobbie) Epstein
Roberta (Bobbie) Epstein
Roberta (Bobbie) Epstein, 84, of Newtown, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus.
Roberta was born in Chicago, IL to the late Sidney and Yetta Shapiro. She graduated from National Teachers College. She met the love of her life and thereafter spent most of her life on the east coast, residing in Yardley, PA and Langhorne, PA. After her children were grown, Roberta worked for many years as a substitute teacher in the Pennsbury School District. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family and will be remembered as a kind and loving person.
Adoring wife of the late Bernard W. Epstein, she is survived by her loving daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Jeffrey Milgram, Lori and Stanton Segal, Brenda and Richard Slater. She was proud grandmother of Kevin and Shelby Milgram, Allison and Nicholas Gazzale, Allison and Christopher Reymann, Stephen Segal, Scott Slater and Jonathan Slater, and overjoyed to be great grandmother to seven. She is also survived by her devoted sisters and brothers-in-law Sandra Kenig (late Neil), Carol and Lawrence Schwartz and Myrna and Michael Alexander. She is also survived by her caring in-laws Hannan and Susan Epstein.
Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, services will be private and will be live streamed. Services are private with burial at Ewing Cemetery in Ewing Township, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made in Roberta's name to Pennswood Village, 1382 Newtown-Langhorne Road, Newtown, PA 18940 or at www.pennswood.org.
To send condolences visit orlandsmemorialchapel.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
