Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Finegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Finegan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberta Finegan Obituary
Roberta "Nana" (Riddagh) Finegan of Yardley, Pa., died Thursday, May 30, 2019, in St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. She was 90.

Roberta was born in Norwood, Pa., to the late Albert and Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Riddagh. Prior to living in Yardley, she was a longtime resident of Levittown, Pa., moving there in 1952. Roberta was an avid baker and crafter, she also loved working in her garden.

Roberta was the beloved wife of the late William Finegan, to whom she was married for 64 years. Bobbie was preceded in death by her grandsons, Korey William Efaw and Ryan Hastings, as well as her sisters and brothers, Dorothy, Helen, Jane, Betty, Frank, Pete, Nick and Abie.

She was the loving mother of her three daughters, Susan M. Finegan Efaw and her husband Douglas of Guilderland Center, N.Y., Kathryn A. Finegan and Tom Milione of Las Vegas, Nev., and Sharon E. Finegan Terry and her husband Kenneth O. of Morrisville, Pa. Bobbie is also survived by one sister, AnnaMae Hanna of Westmont, N.J.

Nana was the devoted grandmother to six grandchildren, Kevin Efaw and wife Darci, Kasey Efaw and wife Melanie, Kelly Dodge and husband David, Farrah Hastings, Shana Hastings and Matthew Hansen, Kenny Terry and Christopher Mesaros, and great-grandmother to Gabrielle, Cole, Riley, Beckham, Braedyn, Kyle, Caelan, Carsyn, Julia, Davy, Natalie and Everett.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.

The family wishes to send their heartfelt thanks to the staff members at St. Mary Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,

Morrisville

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
Download Now