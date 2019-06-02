|
Roberta "Nana" (Riddagh) Finegan of Yardley, Pa., died Thursday, May 30, 2019, in St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. She was 90.
Roberta was born in Norwood, Pa., to the late Albert and Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Riddagh. Prior to living in Yardley, she was a longtime resident of Levittown, Pa., moving there in 1952. Roberta was an avid baker and crafter, she also loved working in her garden.
Roberta was the beloved wife of the late William Finegan, to whom she was married for 64 years. Bobbie was preceded in death by her grandsons, Korey William Efaw and Ryan Hastings, as well as her sisters and brothers, Dorothy, Helen, Jane, Betty, Frank, Pete, Nick and Abie.
She was the loving mother of her three daughters, Susan M. Finegan Efaw and her husband Douglas of Guilderland Center, N.Y., Kathryn A. Finegan and Tom Milione of Las Vegas, Nev., and Sharon E. Finegan Terry and her husband Kenneth O. of Morrisville, Pa. Bobbie is also survived by one sister, AnnaMae Hanna of Westmont, N.J.
Nana was the devoted grandmother to six grandchildren, Kevin Efaw and wife Darci, Kasey Efaw and wife Melanie, Kelly Dodge and husband David, Farrah Hastings, Shana Hastings and Matthew Hansen, Kenny Terry and Christopher Mesaros, and great-grandmother to Gabrielle, Cole, Riley, Beckham, Braedyn, Kyle, Caelan, Carsyn, Julia, Davy, Natalie and Everett.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
The family wishes to send their heartfelt thanks to the staff members at St. Mary Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
