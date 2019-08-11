Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Roberta Lee Gaughan

Roberta Lee Gaughan Obituary
Roberta Lee Gaughan passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Lower Bucks Hospital. She was 70.

She was born in Allentown, N.J., and had resided in Bristol.

Roberta enjoyed watching her television programs.

Roberta is survived by her daughter, Bridget Marie Dickey (Jammie) of Levittown; her son, Daniel Jason Gaughan of Bristol; her two grandchildren, Collin and Brianna Dickey; and her two sisters, Lori Castiglia and Darleen McNaul.

Services and interment will be private.

Contributions in Roberta's name may be made to Susan G. Komen 125 South 9th St., Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 11, 2019
