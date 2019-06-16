|
Roberta "Bert" Strickler-Martin of Levittown died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 79.
Born in South Philadelphia and raised in Reading, Pa., Bert had been a resident of Levittown since 1965.
Since the age of 5, Bert always wanted to be a nurse and was proud to have accomplished that goal by receiving her degree at the age of 40. She was first employed at Lower Bucks Hospital as an LPN on the Medical- Surgical floors while continuing her education. After achieving her RN, she was able to reach her goal as Charge Nurse of the NIC-U.
Bert enjoyed going on cruises, visiting the beach, cooking and attending shows at the Bristol Riverside Theater. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Daughter of the late Robert and Violet McDowell, Bert was the loving mother of Richard A. Strickler (Mary F.), James T. Strickler (Mary) and Tim Strickler (Amy), and the devoted grandmother of Nick (Megan), Jake and Richard Strickler and Carson Elmer.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jim, Louise and Ella, and is survived by one sister, Freda Dawson, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. next Thursday, June 27, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will begin at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 16, 2019