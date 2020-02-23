|
|
Robin E. Rosenberg, M.D. of Rydal, Pa. passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He was 69.
As a member of the Class of 1973, Robin graduated with honors in Biology from Trinity College. He rowed lightweight crew and was a member of the Alpha Delta fraternity. He continued his education at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and later was a resident fellow at the Cleveland Clinic.
He was board certified in General and Colon & Rectal Surgery. He practiced in the greater Philadelphia area and was named as a top doctor in Philadelphia Magazine. Robin also was a member of the Undine Barge Club and regularly rowed his single scull on the Schuylkill River.
Robin was the beloved husband of Irene E. (Malloy), the devoted father of Christopher, and the loving brother of Randy Rosenberg (Ellen) and Peter Rosenberg (Abbe). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, and will be sadly missed by his four rescue dogs.
Relatives, friends, employees of the Trevose Surgical Center, Jefferson Health System, Holy Redeemer Hospital and the Undine Barge Club are invited to offer condolences to his family after 12 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at his family residence.
Donations in Robin's name may be made to Wags Rescue, P.O. Box 1514, Southampton, PA 18966, or online at www.wagsrescue.org via Paypal. Please make note that the donation is made in Robin's memory.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020