Robin Marie Ryan passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at AristaCare at Meadow Springs in Montgomery County, as a result of injuries from an automobile accident. She was 33.
Born in Langhorne, daughter of Michelle Elizabeth (Penn) Manrodt and the late Mark Manrodt, Robin was a graduate of Neshaminy High School. She achieved her Bachelor of Arts degree in American Literature and French at Lockhaven University.
Robin had worked several years as an Associate Editor for American Lifestyle Magazine.
She was the loving mother of Evelyn Rae Ryan and wife of Andrew. Robin will also be sadly missed by sisters, Raechel and Kara Manrodt; paternal grandmother, Margaret "Grammy" Manrodt; maternal grandparents, Sylvester and Marilyn Penn; aunt, Marsie and uncle, Jim McMullen; aunt, Peggy Sredl; uncles, Dennis and Jason Penn; and cousins, Jamie, Ricky and Mike Sredl, Travis and James McMullen, and Sandy and Sherry Penn.
Family and friends are invited to call from 7 until 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 246 Hulmeville Avenue, Penndel, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to the Evelyn Rae Ryan Fund, in care of the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, PA 19056.Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019