Rochelle "Rocky" Noch of Holland, Pa. passed Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Langhorne, Pa. due to complications from cardiac arrest. She was 73.
The daughter of Charles and Edith Galman, she was born in Philadelphia and moved to Levittown as a young girl. She graduated from Delhaas High School in Levittown and worked for the Social Security Administration in Bristol Township for 34 years.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her step-daughter, Erin; step-son, Evan; sons-in- law, Sam Longair and Brian Satran; as well as her grandchildren, Spencer, Cooper, and Remy Satran.
Rocky enjoyed cooking, shopping for her grandchildren, making baby blankets, going to lunch with her girlfriends, and watching her favorite show, General Hospital. She will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael- Sacks Suburban North Chapel, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton, PA 18966. Interment will be in Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the Noch residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ().
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks,
Southampton
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019