Roger Wayne Dent Jr. passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, from Congestive Heart Failure at Union County Hospice in Monroe, N.C. He was 30.
Born Jan. 18, 1989 in Salisbury, Md., Roger was the son of Barbara (Collins) McDevitt and John D. McDevitt of Levittown, Pa., and the son of Roger Wayne Dent Sr. and wife, Karen, of Baltimore, Md.
He lived most of his life in Levittown, Pa. and attended Harry S. Truman High School.
Roger had a passion for motorcycles and all things related to cars. As a young adult, he found his career as a mechanic and truly enjoyed it. He was always interested in helping anyone with a car problem, focusing more on helping others.
Roger lived life without fear.
He is survived by his son, Russell J. Dent; his daughter, Destiny Mensinger; their mother, Dana Mensinger; his siblings, Brittany Dent, Tully Rodgers, John J. McDevitt, and Krista McDevitt; nieces, Khloe and Riley; and nephews, Jay and Colton. He is also survived by his grandparents, Roger H. Dent and Maria and Gary Hicken, and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Frances Collins.
His memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Hilltop A.A., 4100 Grove Ave., Oakford, PA 19053.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 19, 2019