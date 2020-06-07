Rollin T. Meyers Sr. of Townsend, Del. passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was 79.Born in Cortland, N.Y. on March 16, 1941, he was the son of the late Pearl and Shirley Meyers. Rollin proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a mechanic and service manager at Sears in Bensalem, Pa. for 30 years until his retirement in 1999.He was an avid NASCAR and quarter midget racing fan.In addition to his parents, Rollin was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Brown.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen M. (Kandle) Meyers; children, Rollin T. Meyers Jr. (Lori) of Townsend and Jody Meyers (Malinda) of Morrisville, Pa.; grandchildren, Shelby, Alex, Ryan, Reiley, Sophia and Jackson; and great grandchildren, Saleen and Pierce.All services will be held privately.To leave online condolences, visit the funeral home's web site below.Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes and Crematory,Middletown, Del.