|
|
Ronald C. Lessman of Fairless Hills passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Statesman Nursing Home. He was 84.
Born and raised in Mount Pleasant, Pa., Mr. Lessman moved to Lower Bucks County at the age of 17, and resided in Falls Township ever since.
He worked for U.S. Steel in the Sheet and Tin Division for 23 years until retiring in 1979. After retiring, Ronald was a bus driver with the Pennsbury School District for 15 years.
Mr. Lessman was a member of Faith Baptist Church where he volunteered as a bus driver. He was a life member of the Fairless Hills Fire Police. He had an affection for Mopar pick up trucks.
Husband of the late Betty Ann, Mr. Lessman was the loving father of Renee Snyder (Ron), Brian E. Lessman, and Melissa Beideman (Steve). He was the devoted grandfather of Laura, Ryan, Tiffany, Sabrina, Jessica, Steven, and Nova; and great grandfather of Natalie, Zakory, Amelia, and Falon.
The eldest of four, Ronald was preceded in death by his three siblings and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Bus Ministry, 1515 Wistar Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, or the Fairless Hills Fire Department, 425 Hood Blvd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfunerahome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020