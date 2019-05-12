|
Ronald D. Beighley of Levittown, Pa., was called home to the lord on May 9, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania after a long courageous battle of Heart Disease. He was 57.
Born and raised in Levittown, where he had been a lifelong resident, he was a retired Union Glazer Local 252 out of Philadelphia. Ronald was your avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all he would always lend a helping hand to anyone and everyone and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Beighley.
Ron will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Shirley of 38 years, and his children, Jamie Beighley, Ronald D. Beighley II, and Jackie Stephens and her husband Joe. He was the loving granddaddy to Tommy, Jaivan, Evan, Jamieson and Ryatts. He will also be greatly missed by his mother, Emma Jean Stroup; his siblings, Patty (Bill), Ralph (Nancy), Randy (Kathy), Debbie (Mike), Ricky, and Rob (Liz); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057. Words of Remembrance will begin at 8 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019