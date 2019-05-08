Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Ronald E. Rodenbaugh

Ronald E. Rodenbaugh Obituary
Ronald E. Rodenbaugh of Trevose passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 61.

Born in Norristown, Pa., Ron was a resident of Trevose for 17 years. He was employed as a car painter with Blackhorse Auto Body for 42 years.

Ron enjoyed camping and fishing.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 16 years, Kathleen (Keegan) Rodenbaugh.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at 10 a.m. Friday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Huntingdon Valley, Pa.Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 8, 2019
