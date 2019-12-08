Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Ronald G. Ferraro Obituary
Ronald G. Ferraro of Bensalem passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Abington Memorial Hospital. He was 76.

Born in Philadelphia, Ron was a longtime resident of Bensalem. He was a successful jockey and the Nation's Leading Rider in 1962. He then went into business and on to become a racing official at Garden State Park, Keystone Racetrack and PARX Racing.

Ron loved to collect Victrola records and listen to the Opera after a day on the track. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed golf, poker, cryptogram puzzles and most of all, he adored his granddaughter.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Angelique; his son, Damien Ferraro (Dana); their mother, Cindy (Ferraro); his brother, Alfred P. Ferraro Jr. (Kerry); and his granddaughter, Charlotte Rose Ferraro. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Richard N. Ferraro.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to either the , 1500 Walnut St., #301, Philadelphia, PA 19102, or the Jockeys' Guild, Inc., 448 Lewis Hargett Cir., Suite 220, Lexington, KY 40503.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 8, 2019
