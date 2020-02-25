Home

Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
2443 Trenton Road
Levittown, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
Ronald H. Coombs Obituary
Ronald H. Coombs of Falls Township, Pa. died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home. He was 89.

Born in Trenton, N.J., son of the late William H. and Dora Rose Coombs, he had resided in Falls Township for the past 65 years.

Ron was a mold designer with Stokes-Trenton, Inc. for 37 years, and with Mattel Toy in New Brunswick, N.J. for nine years.

He graduated from Trenton Junior College with a degree in design. Ron proudly served in U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Claire Gallagher Coombs; a daughter, Beth Henninger and Jim Kirkham of Fairless Hills, Pa.; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Jeffrey R. Coombs of Ridley Park, Pa., Gary T. and Michele Coombs of Langhorne, and Douglas J. and Eileen Coombs of Yardley; nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa., where friends may call starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,

Yardley

fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 25, 2020
