Ronald H. Coombs of Falls Township, Pa. died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home. He was 89.
Born in Trenton, N.J., son of the late William H. and Dora Rose Coombs, he had resided in Falls Township for the past 65 years.
Ron was a mold designer with Stokes-Trenton, Inc. for 37 years, and with Mattel Toy in New Brunswick, N.J. for nine years.
He graduated from Trenton Junior College with a degree in design. Ron proudly served in U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Claire Gallagher Coombs; a daughter, Beth Henninger and Jim Kirkham of Fairless Hills, Pa.; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Jeffrey R. Coombs of Ridley Park, Pa., Gary T. and Michele Coombs of Langhorne, and Douglas J. and Eileen Coombs of Yardley; nine grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, Pa., where friends may call starting at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 25, 2020