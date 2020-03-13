|
|
Ronald H. Schweizer of Holland passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home. He was 73.
Ron was the beloved husband of 50 years to Cheri (Jesiolowski) Schweizer.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Harry and Emily Mancauskas Schweizer.
Ron had a distinguished career as an educator teaching 5th grade in the Upper Moreland School District for many years. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family, God and his country.
In addition to his beloved wife Cheri, Ron is survived by his children; Stephen Schweizer and his wife Lisa of Rio Grande, N.J., Chris Schweizer and his wife Cara of Gilbertsvlle, Pa., Jonathan Schweizer and his with Alli of Galloway, N.J. and Cherie Lynn Cohan and her husband Jon of Doylestown. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Christian, Erik, Carlie, Laura, Courtney, Ashley, Ryan, Hailey, Ben and Kylie.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. until his Memorial Service 12 p.m. in the Northampton Presbyterian Church, 539 Buck Road, Holland, PA 18966.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Paul Sugarbaker's Foundation (FARGO), C/O Washington Hospital, Suite 3900 North, 106 Irving St. NW, Washington DC 20010.
Fluehr Funeral Home
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 13, 2020