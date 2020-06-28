Ronald J. Giannone Sr. of Bensalem passed away at home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was 86.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Ron had been a resident of Bensalem for the past 13 years. He worked at both the Frankford Arsenal and the Navy Yard. He was a World War II history buff and took great interest in the War planes of that era. Ron enjoyed visiting airplane museums and attending Air shows. He also was a fan of car shows and liked models of antique cars. Ron was an avid gardener.
He was the loving husband of the late Elizabeth (Gallagher), and the beloved father of Ronald Jr. (Deborah), Elizabeth Selinsky (Thomas), Robert, Michael (Barbara) and Rosemarie Zarra (Joseph). He is survived by his 10 devoted grandchildren and five cherished great-grandchildren, and was the dear brother of the late Peter Giannone.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, at T.J. Fluehr Funeral Home, 11010 Knights Rd., Philadelphia, where his funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Donations in Ron's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org, or Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, tunnel2towers.org.
