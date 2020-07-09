1/1
Ronald K. Trout
1931 - 2020
Ronald K. Trout of Bensalem passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was 89.

Ronald served his country proudly as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard from 1949 to 1958. It was during these years that he worked for the railroad as a switchman, a brakeman and a conductor and developed an enthusiasm for anything having to do with trains. He was a fan of not only actual trains but also model trains.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid bird watcher. Ron also was a committed Philadelphia Eagles fan from the time he was a young boy and would tell stories about listening to the games on the radio as a child.

He was the beloved husband of the late Genevieve (McAllister), and the loving father of Katherine Soroka (Wasyl), Ritajean Lomax (the late George), Ronald (Joanne), Michael (Helen), James (Kim), the late Susan and the late William. He is also survived by his 14 devoted grandchildren and 10 cherished great- grandchildren, and was the dear brother of Jean Jensen (Robert), Patricia Johnson (the late Gus), Charlotte Victor (the late Jerry), and the late Russell (Judy).

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, followed by a religious service at 11 a.m.

Fluehr Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.fluehrfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
JUL
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
Funeral services provided by
Fluehr Funeral Home - Bensalem
864 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
(215) 639-3130
July 8, 2020
To my Debonair Uncle Ron, Love this photo, the tilt of your head and smile, it is so you...You will be missed by all who knew you. We can keep you alive in our hearts with the fond memories we have of growing up with such a wonderful "Trout" Family and all of the family reunions and gatherings we were lucky enough to have. Hugs and Prayers of comfort for Rita, Kathy, Ronnie John ( had to call you that) Michael, Jimmy, especially your sisters Pat, Charlotte and my Mom Jean.
Love you and happy that you can be with Aunt Gene, Billy and Susie now.
Diane Jensen-Rearick
Family
July 7, 2020
RIP Papa Trout
Thomas Holmes
Friend
