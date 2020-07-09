Ronald K. Trout of Bensalem passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence. He was 89.Ronald served his country proudly as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard from 1949 to 1958. It was during these years that he worked for the railroad as a switchman, a brakeman and a conductor and developed an enthusiasm for anything having to do with trains. He was a fan of not only actual trains but also model trains.He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid bird watcher. Ron also was a committed Philadelphia Eagles fan from the time he was a young boy and would tell stories about listening to the games on the radio as a child.He was the beloved husband of the late Genevieve (McAllister), and the loving father of Katherine Soroka (Wasyl), Ritajean Lomax (the late George), Ronald (Joanne), Michael (Helen), James (Kim), the late Susan and the late William. He is also survived by his 14 devoted grandchildren and 10 cherished great- grandchildren, and was the dear brother of Jean Jensen (Robert), Patricia Johnson (the late Gus), Charlotte Victor (the late Jerry), and the late Russell (Judy).Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and funeral from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, followed by a religious service at 11 a.m.Fluehr Funeral Home,Bensalem