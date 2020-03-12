Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
Ronald Barnes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flynn Funeral Home
2630 East State Street
Hermitage, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Flynn Funeral Home
2630 East State Street
Hermitage, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map

Ronald L. Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. Barnes Obituary
Ronald L. Barnes passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was 52.

Born in Farrell, Pa., and raised in Hubbard, Ohio, Ronald was a graduate of Hubbard High School and moved to Lower Makefield Township at the age of 18.

Ronald was a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Operating Engineers, Local 542.

A Harley Davidson enthusiast, he enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle. He was an avid sports fan and followed all Philadelphia Sports, Cleveland Browns football and NASCAR.

Beloved son of Beverley F. (King) Barnes of Hermitage, Pa. and the late Robert J. Barnes, Ronald is the brother of Robert J. Barnes Jr. and his wife Lillian of New Wilmington, Pa.

He will also be sadly missed by his fiancee, Kelly Iveson and her children, Jessica, Robin and Ryan and his nieces and nephews, Danny, Chris, Anna, Brett and Joey.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the funeral home chapel of the Flynn Funeral Home, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148, with Pastor Lew Voisey officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home, from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Family and friends are also invited to call on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to a charity of donor's choice.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -