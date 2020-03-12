|
|
Ronald L. Barnes passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was 52.
Born in Farrell, Pa., and raised in Hubbard, Ohio, Ronald was a graduate of Hubbard High School and moved to Lower Makefield Township at the age of 18.
Ronald was a heavy equipment operator and was a member of Operating Engineers, Local 542.
A Harley Davidson enthusiast, he enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle. He was an avid sports fan and followed all Philadelphia Sports, Cleveland Browns football and NASCAR.
Beloved son of Beverley F. (King) Barnes of Hermitage, Pa. and the late Robert J. Barnes, Ronald is the brother of Robert J. Barnes Jr. and his wife Lillian of New Wilmington, Pa.
He will also be sadly missed by his fiancee, Kelly Iveson and her children, Jessica, Robin and Ryan and his nieces and nephews, Danny, Chris, Anna, Brett and Joey.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the funeral home chapel of the Flynn Funeral Home, 2630 East State Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, 16148, with Pastor Lew Voisey officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home, from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Family and friends are also invited to call on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ron's name may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 12, 2020