Ronald M. Chesney Sr. died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia. He was 76.Born in Hammond Lake, Indiana, Mr. Chesney had resided in Yardley since 1982.Until his retirement he was a Supervisor with The Shaw Group.Mr. Chesney was a United States Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion Post 317 in Yardley and Yardley- Makefield VFW Post 4046.Mr. Chesney enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking and spending time with his family.He is survived by his devoted sons, Ronald M. Jr., David M. (Mia) and Jeffrey A. Chesney (Jacqueline); grandchildren, Nicholas Talley and Joseph and Keith Giocoli; and his brother, Donald Chesney. Mr Chesney will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Chesney's name may be made to Yardley- Makefield VFW Post 4046, 1444 Yardley-Newtown Rd., Yardley, PA 19067.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown