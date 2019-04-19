|
Ronald Marsonoski passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, as the result of injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was 42.
Born in Naples, Italy, he resided most of his life in Florida and Levittown. He was a graduate of Truman High School and Pennco Tech. Ron was an electrician by trade and an avid Philadelphia Flyers hockey fan.
Preceded in death
by his father, Ronald Marsonoski, he is survived by his mother, Patricia (Bowman) McCarthy;
his daughter, Chloe Marsonoski; his sister, Dawn Myers and her husband, Michael; and his brother, Kevin "Reds" McCarthy. He is also
survived by his nephew, Brendan Murray; his niece, Brianna Myers;
his stepbrother, John McCarthy; stepsisters, Dawn McCarthy, Coleen McCarthy and Erin McCarthy; his girlfriend, Gloria Taraba; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bucks County Homeless Shelter, 7301 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 19, 2019