|
|
Ronald M. Fellnor Sr. of Levittown, Pa. passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa. He was 77.
Born in Trenton, N.J., Ronald was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, and had been employed with General Motors as a rolling mill mechanic.
He was a member of the Newportville Moose Club.
He was never far from one of his favorite fishing holes in Bucks County or out trying to find more knives for his collection. He also was a huge NASCAR fan. Go #3.
He will be missed dearly by his family.
Son of the late John and Anna (Pagels) Fellnor, and brother of the late John R. Fellnor Jr., he is survived by his wife, Delores A. (Pone) Fellnor; his son, Ronald M. Fellnor Jr.; his daughters, Cheryl Ann Fellnor and Colleen Michelle Fellnor; his grandchildren, Amanda Lynn Fellnor, Ronald M. Fellnor III, and Michelle Nicole Fellnor; and his great grandchildren, Enzo Flores and Terri Marie Fellnor.
Services are being planned and will be announced shortly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Fellnor's name may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Home,
Morrisville, Pa.
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 31, 2020