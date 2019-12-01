|
Ronald P. Beede, age 78 of Yardley, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at Manor Care of Yardley.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio, Mr. Beede lived in Yardley for the past 56 years.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed, for 41 years, with the Pennsbury School District, where he taught English and later became the English Department Curriculum Coordinator.
Ronald was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Yardley, and previously served as senior warden at The Church of the Incarnation in Yardley and St. James Episcopal Church in Bristol. Over the years he was a member of the Bucks County Republican Committee, was a middle school soccer coach, and served as President of both the Lower Bucks Swim League and the Lower Makefield Swim Team. Throughout his time at Pennsbury, Mr. Beede was the Director of many musicals at Medill Bair Middle School.
In his retirement, he enjoyed reading, playing golf, and vacationing at the Outer Banks. Most of all, he was a grandfather "extraordinaire".
Son of the late Paul and Carolyn (Breetz) Beede, he is survived by his wife of 56 years Patricia (MacCorkle) Beede, daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth A. and Charles White of Yardley, son and daughter-in-law Stephen A. and Kristy Beede of Yardley, and four grandchildren; Christian and Liam White, and Ethan and Charley Beede.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 47 W. Afton Ave., Yardley, PA 19047. The Rev. Hilary Greer, Rector, will officiate. His interment will follow in the church cemetery.
There will be no calling hours prior to the service, however, a reception will follow the committal service in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Mr. Beede's name, may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church at the address above.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville, PA.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 1, 2019