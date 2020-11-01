1/1
Ronald Roberts
Ronald Roberts, born in Frackville, Pa. and formerly of Levittown, Pa., passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was recently widowed from his wife of 61 years, Patricia Roberts.

He is survived by his daughter, Valerie Roberts, his son, Mark Roberts, grandchildren, Madison Roberts and Griffin Roberts, his daughter-in-law, Terese Jacobson, and sisters, Shirley Hoffman and Barbara Johnson, along with loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Semper Fi and America's Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla.

www.beyersfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
