Ronald T. Bucon died on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 77.Born in Trenton, NJ, Mr. Bucon was a member of the first graduating class on Notre Dame High School. He has been a resident of Middletown Township since 1972 and was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish, Levittown.He had attended La Salle University.He was employed with Honeywell Corporation for most of his working career.Beloved husband of the late Eugenia Ray and loving father of the late Denise Bucon.Mr. Bucon is survived by his son, Ronnie P.; brother, Ted Bucon (Linda); and several nieces, nephews and extended family.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne .In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Bucon's name may be made to the A.R.C. Foundation, 2350 West Westmoreland Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.