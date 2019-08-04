|
Ronald W. Ferguson of Croydon passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Lower Bucks Hospital. He was 72.
He enjoyed going to the casino and spending time with his family. He worked for a long time as an elevator repairman at United Elevator Local 5.
Ronald will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Ronald was preceded in death by his beloved, wife, Jean Ferguson; his parents, Arthur and Ruth (Kiefel) Ferguson; brothers, James Ferguson and Mark Ferguson; and sister, Nancy McGoldrick.
He is survived by his children, John Hibbs (Shannon), Earl Hibbs, William Hibbs, James Hibbs and Michele Hibbs; brothers, Don Ferguson and Denny Ferguson; sisters, Dayle Blade, Janet Davidson, and Marilyn; 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his life celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at 912 Tower Rd., Bristol PA, 19007.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to by visiting stjude.org.
