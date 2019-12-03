|
|
Rosa Puleo (Soglia) of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 69.
Born and raised in Aiello, Italy, she has been a resident of Philadelphia since 1962. She was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and then continued her education at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital School of Respiratory Therapy.
Rosa was a retired employee of Frankford Hospital and taught many classes at Gwynedd Mercy University. She enjoyed taking trips around the globe, especially annual cruises with her husband, summers in Sea Isle City, but most of all she enjoyed being a Nonna to her grandchildren.
Rosa is preceded in death by her parents Gerardo and Brigida Soglia and her sister Noblina Malloy. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 45 years, Peter Puleo, her children Andre Puleo and his wife Geralyn, Giovanna Foster and her husband Gary, Peter Puleo and his wife Elizabeth, her grandchildren Andre, Breanna, Vincenzo, Sofia, Amelia, Luciana, Caralina, her brother Alfonso Soglia and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately.
The family has requested no flowers, in lieu of flowers a donation to CHOP in honor of Rosa's love for children and respiratory therapy, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 3, 2019