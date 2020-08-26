1/1
Rosalie J. Karmazin
Rosalie J. Karmazin, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the age of 91.

She was raised in Branch Dale, Pa. Rosalie and her husband moved to Levittown to start their family, and she had remained a resident since 1954. She loved going to the casino and jokingly referred to it as her second home. Rosalie also enjoyed bowling, playing tennis, and cooking.

Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and cherished spending time with them. She will be deeply missed.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, John Karmazin Jr., her son, John Karmazin III, and her beloved siblings.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Kathleen (Brian Williams), Sarah (Ed Dulisse), and John IV (Heather); great grandchildren, Charlotte, Finnean, Elizabeth, and John V; daughter-in-law, Rosemary Karmazin; sister-in-law, Maryann DeVito; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter Street, Bristol, Pa. A funeral service will be held privately by the family and will be available to watch via livesteam; please contact the family for further information and direction. Rosalie will be laid to rest privately with her husband and son at St. Mark Cemetery.

During the current phase of reopening, the funeral home has a maximum capacity of 25 people at any time. Please be understanding of that restriction when coming to pay your respects to the Karmazin family. We respectfully ask that you limit the time spent in the funeral home to allow others to pay their respects. The family always wishes for everyone to follow safe social distancing and no physical contact.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
