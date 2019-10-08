|
|
Rosalind McCloskey of Philadelphia passed away at her home on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was 97.
Rosalind was a homemaker and she loved to play cards and golf, especially at the Torresdale-Frankford Country Club. She also was a member of the Bristol Bowling Club.
Rosalind is survived by her children, Phyllis Kashimba (Raymond), Denise McCloskey, and James McCloskey (Tina). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. McCloskey, and her daughter, Vicki Dickle.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend her viewing from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 8, 2019