|
|
Rose A. (Herbrick) Duckworth of Bensalem passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. She was 83.
Rose was a lifelong Andalusia resident and lived in the same house as her parents. After graduating from Nazareth Academy High School, she attended the Nursing program at Hahnemann Hospital and continued as a Registered Nurse for the next 42 years.
Rose also was active in her parish and the local religious community throughout the years. She was a member of the Honor Guard for the Mother Katherine Drexel Guild and enjoyed taking trips with the St. Charles Women's Club.
Rose loved to spend time at the family home in the mountains of Pennsylvania.
She was the wife of the late Raymond V; the beloved mother of Raymond (Mildred), Lynn Thompson (Timothy), Teresa Johnson (Michael), Joseph (LaVerne) and Michael (Lori); loving grandmother to her 13 devoted grandchildren and three cherished great- grandchildren; and dear sister of Raymond Herbrick (Sybil) and the late Katherine Wehry (the late Donald).
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and funeral from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd. (at Bristol Pike), Bensalem, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Fluehr Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.fluehrfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 3, 2019