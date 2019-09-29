|
Rose C. (Magari) Sutor, "our Rosie the Riveter," went home to her Lord Jesus Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was 98.
Born Sept. 20, 1921, daughter of the late Anthony and Maria Margari, she was raised in Bristol Borough, and has been a Levittown resident for the past 65 years.
Rosie the Riveter worked at Fleetwings in Bristol during World War II. She was a member of Fallsington American Legion, the V.F.W. John F. Billington Post, and Women of the Moose, Bristol Chapter. Rose loved to knit and enjoyed making blankets for all her family and friends. She also loved to play bingo, do word find puzzles, and watch the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley I. Sutor Sr.; her son, Stanley Jr.; grandson, James Worthington Sr.; and her great-grandson, Anthony Sutor.
Rose is survived by her loving son, John Sutor (Linda), and daughter, Roseann Hillman (Mark). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Kim Garrison (Dave), Jennifer Dougherty (Brian), John Sutor (Colleen), Glenn LePorte, Jeremy Hillman, Chuck Worthington Jr. (Sandra), and Sarah Worthington; and her great-grandchildren, Macy, Olivia, and Abigail Garrison, Skylar, Hannah, and Ella Dougherty, Katie and Liz Sutor, Althea and James Worthington Jr. and Mason Worthington. She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Dowdell; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Mary Medical Center and Rehabilitation Center, Eleanor's Garden LLC Hospice Care Givers, and to her friends at the Fallsington American Legion and the V.F.W.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Bristol Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rose's name to Eleanor's Garden LLC, 10125 Verree Road, Ste. 202, Philadelphia, PA 19116.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 29, 2019