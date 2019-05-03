Home

Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Rose Conicelli

Rose Conicelli Obituary
Rose (nee Parisano) Conicelli passed away Monday, April 29, 2019.

Rose was the devoted wife of the late Carmen J. Conicelli Sr., and the beloved mother of Carmen J. Jr. (Patricia), Michael A. (Rosemary), Henry J. "Hank" (Angela) and Gerard A. Conicelli (Victoria). She is also survived by eight loving grandchildren, five great grandchildren and countless loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, at The Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts., Philadelphia, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests contributions be made in Rose's name to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.Monti-Rago Funeral Home Inc.,

Philadelphia

monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2019
