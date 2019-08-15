|
|
Rose DePasquale of Langhorne, Pa. died Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Attleboro Nursing Center.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late Gennaro and Regina Belfiore Attanasio, she resided in the Lower Makefield Township area for many years, and most recently, at the Attleboro Village.
Rose was educated in Brooklyn at Girls Commercial High School, where she studied fashion and design, entering the New York City workplace at the New York couture house of fashion icon Mainbocher. Upon her marriage to Frank Cucarese, she embarked on her true calling, her family, to which she gave all of her love, energy and devotion, a devotion which helped her to raise three young sons on her own after Frank's untimely death in 1967.
Years later, she married Matthew DePasquale and moved to the Yardley-Makefield area, and embraced four new children into her now expanded family. She became involved in the community as an active member of the Martha Washington Garden Club and forged what would be lifelong friendships in her new Pennsylvania home.
She is survived by three sons, John, Paul and Richard Cucarese; four step-children, John and Andrew DePasquale, Janine Joyce, and Alice Thomas; daughters-in-law, Siony and Mary Jo Cucarese; and her many grandchildren.
She is greatly beloved by her family, friends, and all who had the fortune to know her.
Her Funeral Mass was celebrated July 22nd at St. Ignatius Church in Yardley, Pa. Burial followed in the parish cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: T.E.A.L.® Tell Every Amazing Lady® About Ovarian Cancer, the Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation, 533 16th St., Brooklyn, NY 11215, tealwalk.org, or to The Arthur C. Luf Children's Burn Camp, The Connecticut Burns Care Foundation, 601 Boston Post Rd., Milford, CT 06460, ctburnsfoundation.org.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 15, 2019