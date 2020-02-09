|
Rose Giardine passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92.
"Mum" was the 12th of 16 children of the late Charles F. and Mary Jane Wiles Buhrman of Waynesboro, Pa. She was preceded to heaven by her husband, Romeo; son, Guy (Sharon) of Levittown; granddaughter Joe'l Giardine Cassidy of West Baden Springs, Ind.; and son-in-law, Christopher Ducko of Levittown.
Rose is survived by eight children, Joel (Theresa) of Levittown, Suzanne Coker (Bernard) of Nashua, N.H., Jill Neffle (William) of Hamilton, N.J., Rex (Melissa) of Syracuse, N.Y., Rose (Barry Bailey) of Richboro; Roma Greenly of Milton, Pa., Lucy Ducko of Levittown, with whom she lived, and Jennie Diaz (Eddie) of Hamilton, N.J.; 15 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and six step-greatgrandchildren. Rose also is survived by three of her sisters, Sister Mary Jane Buhrman, SSND of Baltimore, Md., Marion Prengaman of Irwin, Pa., and Jane Trace of Falls Church, Va.
While at Shippensburg State Teachers College, Rose met her husband, Romeo, who was attending on the G.I. Bill following his World War II service. They married in 1948. Rose graduated in 1949, had her first baby in 1949, and her first teaching job in Rouzerville, Pa., in 1950. Romeo and Rose, with their first four children in tow, moved to a new Levittown home in 1955, drawn by the new schools and abundant teaching opportunities. She resided in that same Juniper Hill home until her passing. They both taught in the Bristol Township Schools, Rose, second grade and Special Ed at Fitch, Franklin, Edgley, and Devine (later Taylor) until retiring after baby number six. However, she always told vivid tales of her beloved special needs students, and at a time when segregation was still the norm in many places, smiled remembering how she boldly seated her classes "like a checkerboard."
Rose's passion throughout her life was children, most especially babies. She cared for three generations of them, including nieces, nephews, and neighbors. She was "everybody's Mum," as she liked to say. There was always room at her table and on her lap for a few more. She encouraged everyone to "Bring the kids!" to her well-stocked toy area in her living room. She loved walking a grandchild around the block to introduce one more addition to the neighbors. Rose's home was also a gathering place for extended family and her children's friends. Her spaghetti with ricotta and iced tea were loved by all.
Rose and Romeo were founding parishioners at Queen of the Universe parish. She is now likely catching up with the many friends and relatives who got to heaven before her and is back in the arms of her long-awaited Romeo.
