Rose Hannah (Tyas) Wible passed peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Masonic Village at Warminster. She was 91.
Born in Philadelphia, Rose was a longtime Richboro resident prior to living at Masonic Village.
Rose was a kind and gracious woman. Her life revolved around her family and friends, and she enjoyed entertaining at her home. She was a devoted mother, involved in her children's school and church activities, Boy Scouts, and soccer.
She worked for almost 10 years as a sales associate at the former Strawbridge and Clothier department store. She loved to sew and crochet and spend time in her flower garden. She was strong in her Christian faith and was a dedicated member of the Addisville Reformed Church for 52 years.
Rose was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, George Kenneth Wible, her son, Gregory Kenneth Wible, two brothers and five sisters.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra Wible Kunz and her husband, Don, her sister, Ruth Louise Scott, her brother, Arthur Robert Tyas, and her nieces, nephews and their families. She is also survived by her former daughter- in-law, Maureen Woods and her family.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Addisville Reformed Church, 945 Second Street Pike, Richboro, PA 18954, where a service to celebrate her life will begin at 11 a.m. A private interment took place on Aug. 22nd at Union Cemetery in Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Rose's name to Addisville Reformed Church at the above address.
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019