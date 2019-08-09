|
Rose K. Holland of Southampton Estates went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. She was 94.
She was the beloved wife for 62 years to J. Kent Holland, who passed in 2013.
Rose was born in Philadelphia, Pa., where she grew up with her younger sister, Anna and her younger brother, Anthony "Tony". After graduating from West Philadelphia High School, Rose worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad Co.
She met her husband, Kent at a YWCA dance for U.S. Service men stationed in Philadelphia and they married in 1951.
Rose was a loving mother of three children, J. Kent Holland Jr. (Judi), Scott Holland (Christy) and Karen Nyirjesy (Paul); and grandmother of six cherished grandchildren, Joel and Julie Holland, Karl and Anika Holland, and Sarah and Gabrielle Nyirjesy.
Rose was a spiritual leader to her family and her community. She was a 48-year member of Memorial Baptist Church in Huntingdon Valley and a pillar of the Jesus Focus Ministry of Huntington Valley. As a resident of the Acts Community at Southampton Estates, Rose was an active community member and friend to all, helping to establish Rosie's Boutique retail thrift store which raised funds for improvements to the campus, college scholarships for employees and other ministries.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 1:30 p.m. until her memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Southampton Estates Chapel, 238 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's name may be made to the
Samaritan's Fund of Southampton Estates, 238 Street Rd., Southampton, PA 18966.
