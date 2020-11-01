1/1
Rose M. Foedisch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Foedisch, "Rosie," of Southampton, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Abington Jefferson Hospice. She was 81.

Rose was born in Philadelphia to Victoria and Peter Zaniewski on March 5, 1939. She went to high school at St. Boniface (for girls only at the time).

She earned her degree in Architecture through apprenticeship and study. After many years of being an Architect, Rose decided to change course and go to work in a nursing home as an admissions consultant. It didn't take long for her to be promoted to the head of the department.

Rose loved to shop and cook. She would go to Kohl's and spend hours sorting through the clearance rack (we never knew what to expect at Christmas...). She would spend a lot of time in the supermarket shopping for her coupon items. She always came up with something new and exciting to cook. Her Bread Pudding and Banana Bread were a few of her specialties.

She is survived by her loving husband, George H. Foedisch, her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Jim McMahon, and two sons, Steve and George Foedisch along with their wives Tracy and Chris. Rose has six granddaughters, Carly (Marcus), Amanda (Matt), Megan (Michael), Casey, Kristy (Kevin), and Dana, along with five great- grandchildren, Jake, Josie, Jarrett, Nathan and Kendall. She is also survived by her dog, Missy.

Memorial donations can be sent to the American Heart Association or to A Woman's Place (for domestic violence) in memory of Rose.

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved