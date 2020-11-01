Rose M. Foedisch, "Rosie," of Southampton, Pa. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Abington Jefferson Hospice. She was 81.
Rose was born in Philadelphia to Victoria and Peter Zaniewski on March 5, 1939. She went to high school at St. Boniface (for girls only at the time).
She earned her degree in Architecture through apprenticeship and study. After many years of being an Architect, Rose decided to change course and go to work in a nursing home as an admissions consultant. It didn't take long for her to be promoted to the head of the department.
Rose loved to shop and cook. She would go to Kohl's and spend hours sorting through the clearance rack (we never knew what to expect at Christmas...). She would spend a lot of time in the supermarket shopping for her coupon items. She always came up with something new and exciting to cook. Her Bread Pudding and Banana Bread were a few of her specialties.
She is survived by her loving husband, George H. Foedisch, her daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Jim McMahon, and two sons, Steve and George Foedisch along with their wives Tracy and Chris. Rose has six granddaughters, Carly (Marcus), Amanda (Matt), Megan (Michael), Casey, Kristy (Kevin), and Dana, along with five great- grandchildren, Jake, Josie, Jarrett, Nathan and Kendall. She is also survived by her dog, Missy.
Memorial donations can be sent to the American Heart Association
or to A Woman's Place (for domestic violence) in memory of Rose.
