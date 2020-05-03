Home

Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
Rose M. Rumovitz

Rose M. Rumovitz Obituary
Rose M. Rumovitz passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was 77.

Born in New York City, N.Y., daughter of the late John and Mary Swenski, she was raised in Dickson City, Pa. and had been a Bristol resident for 53 years. Mrs. Rumovitz was a Bristol Borough Crossing Guard for over 30 years, an avid bowler and an active member of The Women of the Moose, Bucks Chapter 763 for 33 years, where she held many chair positions and earned her Academy of Friendship Degree.

She loved dancing with her husband, then her friends, being on vacation - anywhere, going to the theatre with her daughters, watching her cooking shows, being with her grandchildren and all of her brothers and sisters. Mrs. Rumovitz especially loved being with her family and attending all family gatherings.

Wife of the late Joseph John Rumovitz, and mother of the late Joseph Rumovitz, she is survived by her children, Elizabeth Voroscak (Robert) and Dawn Rumovitz (Patrick Mulhern); her grandchildren, Chrystal Voroscak-McManus (John), Robert Voroscak (Callie), Patrick Mulhern, Caitlin Benetz (Ryan) and Shannon Mulhern; her brother-in-law, Joe Glenn; and daughter-in-law, KarenLynn Rumovitz. The oldest of nine children, she is survived by her siblings, Geri Evans, John Swenski (Andrea), Shirley Agentovich, and Lorraine, Steven, Thomas and Karen Swenski; many nieces and nephews; her three godchildren, Richie, Cheri and Brittany, who she loved very much; and her best friends, Diane Whyno and MaryLou Fusco.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Swenski (Jean), her husband's family and mother-in- law, Stella Rumovitz.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, A visitation and Memorial Mass at St. Mark Church will be announced at a later date.

For the love and safety of her St. Mark children family, please make donations to St. Mark School, 1024 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 3, 2020
