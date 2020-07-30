Rose Marie E. Kovacs of Levittown died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Manor Care in Yardley. She was 86.Born in Philadelphia, Mrs. Kovacs was a Falls Township resident for 55 years and a member of the former St. Joseph the Worker parish.Mrs. Kovacs worked for many years as a customer service representative at PNB, First Union, Corestates and most recently Wachovia Bank in Levittown until retiring 15 years ago.She volunteered as a Cub Scout Den Mother when her children were young. She enjoyed crochet.The beloved wife of the late Mike "Mihaly" Kovacs, she was the loving mother of Roy Martin (Susan), Brenda Urbani, Brian Martin and Renee Hink. She was the devoted grandmother of Kelly, Christopher, Tia Marie and David Martin, great grandmother of one, and aunt of Gina and Kurt. She will also be missed by her faithful K-9 companion, Sammy.Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown. Her memorial service will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bucks County SPCA, P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown