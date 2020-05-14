|
Rose Marie Goodman passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Manor in Huntingdon Valley, Pa. She was 82.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Rose resided in Langhorne, Pa. for 32 years where she raised her family.
She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Johanna McNulty. She was preceded in death by her brother Patrick McNulty, and her sisters, Sister Catherine McNulty SSJ, and Johanna DiMento.
Rose's greatest love was her family. Her beautiful smile and infectious laugh lit up the room. She brought joy and laughter to all those around her. She had a passion for music, dancing, and singing.
Rose was the loving mother of Stephen (Jaymie) Goodman of Haddon Heights, N.J., Roseann (Ed) Sauer of Levittown, Pa., and Mark Goodman of Gap, Pa.
She was the most wonderful Nanny to Joanna, Spencer, Kelly and Connor. She also leaves behind a nephew and many nieces.
Services will be private. The family would like to hold a Celebration of Life at a later date when it is safe to gather. The James Bradley Funeral Home (Penndel, Pa.) website will provide updates.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the at .
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 14, 2020