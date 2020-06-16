Rose Osei of Langhorne, Pa. passed away at Jefferson Bucks Hospital on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was 92.Rose was born in Duase, Ghana and immigrated to America in 1990. She was an entrepreneur, businesswoman and owner of her own fabric sales company for about 30 years.In her spare time, Rose enjoyed singing various gospel songs and playing Ludo, a board game from Ghana, with her family.She is survived by her eight children: Elizabeth Adu-Gyamfi, Victoria Osei, Manny Tuffuor, Naana Soadwa, Afranie Tuffuor, Dinah Tuffuor, Vivian Tuffuor, and Christina Osei. She is also survived by many siblings including Mercy Boadi, Serwah Osei, Collinwise Osei-Aboagye and Nana Akwasi Aboagye, as well as 31 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.Rose's services and interment will take place in Columbus, Ohio.Tomlinson Funeral Home,Bensalem