Rose (Lombardi) Russo of Bristol, Pa., passed away peacefully May 23, 2019. She was 95.
She was born to the late Giovanni and Matilda (Martino) Lombardi in Bristol, Pa. She previously worked as an assembler for Brant Industries.
Rose was a member of St. Ann Church and the American Legion Robert Bracken Post #326 Auxiliary in Bristol since 1989. She also kept in touch with fellow "Rosie the Riveter" friends throughout the years.
Rose was an avid Phillies fan and was very active at the Bristol Borough Area Active Adult Center where she attended Tai Chi on Fridays. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Russo, and her brothers, John, James, Mario, Albert, and Anthony Lombardi.
She is survived by her son, Michael Russo and his wife Wanda; grandchildren, Jenna Baiocchi and her husband, Robert, and Dana Russo and her husband, Christopher Clingerman; three great- grandchildren; and nieces and nephews, Dominic Squillace and his wife, Barbara, Nicholas Squillace and his wife, Elaine, Maria Woolston and her husband, Headley, James Lombardi, Albert Lomardi Jr., Dr. Marian Sanphy and her husband Tim, and Gloria Jean Brennan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. May 29, at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, located at 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rose will be laid to rest in St. Mark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Borough Area Active Adult Center at 301 Wood Street, Bristol, PA 19007.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2019