|
|
RoseAnna (Temes) English passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. She was 82.
She was born Dec. 13, 1937 in Camden, N.J. to the late Stephen Temes and Margaret Becker (Courduff).
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert. RoseAnna and Robert lived in Philadelphia and Parkland before settling down in Levittown, where they raised their eight beloved children, Robert L. English Jr., RoseAnne Stanton (Thomas), Joanne Ferry (John), Stephen English, Maryann Siry, Margaret Ulmer, Barbara English, and Patricia Pancoast. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and her cousin, Michael Koenig (Joanne).
RoseAnna attended Mastbaum Area Vocational Technical School in Philadelphia and went to work at Curtis Publishing Company upon graduation. She returned to work after 20 years of raising her children at Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory.
She was an avid traveler who visited many states, countries and historic destinations. She traveled to Ireland and loved to retell the story of when "she and Robert kissed the Blarney Stone."
RoseAnna was a cancer survivor and remained happy "as long as I can get up in the morning and do what I want to do."
In addition to her husband and parents, Rose Anna was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen Temes, and her cousin, Anne Green.
The family will receive relatives and friends at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2243 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, followed by RoseAnna's Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
Donahue Funeral Home,
Flourtown, Pa.
donahuefuneral.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020