Roseanne M. Purcell passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne. She was 65.
Born in Chestnut Hill, Pa., Mrs. Purcell had been a resident of Lower Bucks County since 1969 and was a 1973 graduate of Pennsbury High School.
For many years Roseanne was a waitress at the former Alvino's Restaurant.
She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and loved collecting elephants.
Roseanne was the beloved wife for 40 years to Vincent R. Purcell, the loving mother of Rebecca L. Purcell, and the devoted grandmother of MacKenzie and Teagan. She was the dear sister of Thomas Barile Jr., Maryanne Stanya, Lori Barile, Anthony Barile and the late Michael Barile. Mrs. Purcell will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Interment will be held privately.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 12, 2019