On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, Roseanne Wehrs was reunited in heaven with her husband of 58 years, Bob Wehrs, after her brief battle with Covid-19.
Roseanne was born Nov. 9, 1933 to the late Pasquale and Anna Pilla of Trenton, N.J., the seventh of eight children. She and Bob lived most of their lives in Langhorne, Pa. Most recently, Roseanne lived at Attleboro Retirement Village.
Roseanne was employed by the federal government until her retirement in 1996. She was a longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Grace parish and a volunteer at St. Mary Medical Center. She enjoyed bowling, golf, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and anything Bob was doing. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, traveling and shopping. Most of all, she cherished being surrounded by family on vacations at the shore and being the cheerleader for her children's and grandchildren's athletic and cultural endeavors, from baseball, soccer, and tennis to chorus and musicals.
She was known to always be smiling and happy to engage in conversation with everyone. She will be sadly missed, especially by her devoted family.
Roseanne is survived by her three children, Robin Wertz (Dan), Bob Wehrs (Lynn), and Kristine Bachstein (Henry), 6 grandchildren, and 7½ great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Jean Compagnucci of Yardville and Grace Callery of Hamilton.
A private Mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 16. There will be a Livestream of the service at www.dunngivnish.com
. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her honor to Wounded Warrior Project woundedwarriorproject.org
, the Pennsylvania SPCA, pspca.org
, or a similar charity of your choice
.
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home,
Langhornewww.dunngivnish.com