Rosella "Rose" Allan of Bensalem flew to glory on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, and joined her beloved husband, James, who preceded her in May 2017.
Born in Ashland, Pa., Rose was the daughter of Mary T. and Robert Morgan. She graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, Mt. Carmel, Pa., and married the love of her life, Jim, in 1958. In addition to Jim, she was preceded by her beloved daughters, Debra Allan and Diane Bower, and grandson, Joshua Bower.
She is survived by her daughter, Denise Allan Hubbard of Denver, Colo., son-in-law, Keith Bower; loving grandchildren, Jamie Lynn Yerkes (Joseph), Jesse Bower, Danielle Gooch (Aaron), and Dustin Abell; and seven great grandchildren, of whom she was so proud. In addition, she is survived by two sisters, Mary Smith of Georgia and Nancy Griggs (Jack) of Langhorne, and many devoted nieces and nephews for who she was a favorite aunt.
Whether you were a family member, friend, neighbor, co-worker, hairdresser or medical staff, Rose would take a personal interest in you and she would ultimately know you, your story, your birthday (and remember it), your needs and your hopes. She was a feisty, determined woman who overcame many physical trials in her life and always sought to help others. In addition, she was known for her phenomenal ability to remember every birthday and date of significance to her family and friends as well as her uncanny ability to track down anyone, anywhere by phone. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and prominent in her community for her work on the community center, creating a bus shelter, toys for kids' Christmas and being a friend with all the kids in the community.
Friends and family are invited to her interment at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, you can honor Rose's memory with a donation to the LIFE St. Mary Program, 2500 Northgate Rd., Trevose, PA 19053.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 4, 2019