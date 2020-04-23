|
Rosemarie Mandio of Langhorne, Pa. died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Arden Courts of Yardley.
Born in Bristol, Pa., a daughter of the late John and Hannah McConomy Welsh, she was a lifelong area resident, residing in Bristol, Lower Makefield Township and Langhorne.
A graduate of Bristol High School, Rosemarie was a talented homemaker, raising five children along with her husband, Tony. She was active in the St. John the Evangelist parish and a longtime member of the Yardley Country Club.
Wife of the late Anthony A. Mandio, she is survived by two sons, three daughters, three sons-in-law and a daughter-in-law: Meridee Mandio and Steve Worthington of Santa Fe, N.M., Donna and Rick Cordasco of Shrewsbury, N.J., Jim Mandio of West Palm Beach, Fla., Mark and Tonia Mandio of Riverside, Calif, and Maureen and John Benkovich of Annapolis, Md.; five grandchildren, Dan and Lisa Cordasco, Anthony, John, and Carolyn Mandio; and two great grandchildren, Kiley and William Cordasco.
Rosemarie was warm and and with a delightful sense of Irish humor and a ready sweet smile. Her favorite color was blue like her eyes, and she loved to spend hours in her garden and reading books. She made the best cheesecake ever!
Rosemarie loved to swim in the ocean and ride the waves! She was always ready with encouragement and a comforting word. Most of all she loved, Anthony, her five children and grandchildren with all her heart.
Services and interment at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be private.
